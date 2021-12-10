W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

Shares of GWW opened at $503.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $510.42.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

