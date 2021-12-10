Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,369 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in V.F. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VFC opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

