Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $152.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

