Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,100 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $268,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after buying an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AZN stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.