Barclays Cuts boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 395

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 415 ($5.50) to GBX 395 ($5.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 151.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.30) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.30) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.10) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.45 ($5.71).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 157.37 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 259.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 156.50 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.02).

In related news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,589.05).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

