Trust Co. of Vermont Has $234,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in National Grid were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 30,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $69.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

