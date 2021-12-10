TheStreet Lowers Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to C

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CDMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $34.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.04 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $2,093,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $7,369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

