Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

