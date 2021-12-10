Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $81.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

