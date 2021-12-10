Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60,808 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.