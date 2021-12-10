Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

