Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $9,327,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $6,908,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 231.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 406,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $477.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.97. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

