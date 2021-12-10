Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

SHLX opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

