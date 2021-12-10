278 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $468.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.