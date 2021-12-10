Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.