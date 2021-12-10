Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. 582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 121,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $804.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

