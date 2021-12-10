Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.70.

NYSE FL opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

