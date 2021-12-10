BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.27 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.2717 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $15.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.