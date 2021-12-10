BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.27 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.2717 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $15.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.76.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile
