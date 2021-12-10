Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Alico has raised its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alico has a payout ratio of 134.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alico to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.2%.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,032 shares of company stock worth $1,908,846. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

