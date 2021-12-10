BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 25.3% over the last three years.
MUE opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $15.69.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
