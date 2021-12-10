BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 25.3% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

MUE opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.