Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Rayonier Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rayonier in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE RYN opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

