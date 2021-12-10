Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $94,000 in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 37,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

