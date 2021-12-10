Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 820 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 356,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after buying an additional 113,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $40.92 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

