Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 740.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

