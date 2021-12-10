Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after buying an additional 1,060,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,191,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

