155 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,259,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $5,146,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $278.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.69 and a 200-day moving average of $286.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $251.48 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

