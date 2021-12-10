FY2021 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Solo Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Solo Brands stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Solo Brands has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

