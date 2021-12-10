APA Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $4.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

APA opened at $26.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

