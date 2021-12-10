Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,822,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT opened at $201.65 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.98 and a 200-day moving average of $187.91.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.