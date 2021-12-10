Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Acquires $40,275.00 in Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HRZN stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRZN. TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

