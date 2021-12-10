Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Insider James H. Hardy, Jr. Acquires 3,600 Shares

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger Inc has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,513,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

