Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Insider James H. Hardy, Jr. Acquires 3,600 Shares

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of COOK stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger Inc has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $32.59.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,513,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Traeger
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
