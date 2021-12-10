FY2021 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,498 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

