Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAXPY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of SAXPY opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.