Insider Selling: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SBH shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $896,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

