AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
