AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. Analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

