BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. BlackLine posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

BlackLine stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.83.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,509,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,281 shares of company stock valued at $36,885,047. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

