James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

NYSE:CF opened at $58.52 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

