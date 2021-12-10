James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 56.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

