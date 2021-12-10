James Investment Research Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 52.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

