James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $136,000 Investment in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Insteel Industries by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $215,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.49. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

