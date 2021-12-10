Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

ASO opened at $43.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.