James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Qualtrics International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Qualtrics International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.29.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

