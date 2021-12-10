Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $393.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.