Head-To-Head Survey: Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) & The Competition

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) is one of 61 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Loral Space & Communications Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Loral Space & Communications Inc.
|N/A
|49.27%
|41.20%
|Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors
|-204.41%
|-21.65%
|1.04%
This is a summary of current recommendations for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Loral Space & Communications Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors
|415
|1895
|2642
|121
|2.49
As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 13.29%. Given Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loral Space & Communications Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Loral Space & Communications Inc.
|N/A
|$93.09 million
|11.28
|Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors
|$3.75 billion
|$349.32 million
|4.73
Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc.. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
82.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Loral Space & Communications Inc.
Loral Space & Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.