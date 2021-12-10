Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,085 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

EFV opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

