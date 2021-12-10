Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 129 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $416.92 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

