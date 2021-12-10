Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after buying an additional 3,806,271 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 774.0% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after buying an additional 722,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 475,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 297,410 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 486,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $20.38 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.