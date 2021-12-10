Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $384,000 Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 13.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 195,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

