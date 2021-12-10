AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $25.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,965.83 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,028.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,811.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,638.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

