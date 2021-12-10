Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

NYSE CM opened at $111.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

